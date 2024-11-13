Just when things could not have gone darker for the aftermath of PnB Rock’s murder, new revelations suggest that the killing could have been an inside job involving people who were already in close proximity to the victim. That’s just messed up on so many levels.

Okay the theory came about after Ana Garcia, an analyst from True Crime News, recently appeared on CBS Philadelphia to share new insights into the tragic incident.

Get this, Garcia presented footage from inside the Los Angeles location of Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles, where PnB Rock was fatally shot, highlighting key details that pointed to a potential inside setup.

Here’s what she said …

“There’s someone that spots him and does a fist bump,” Garcia explained, referencing a key moment captured on video. “We see this on video. That person then contacted someone else — a father and son team.” According to Garcia, the timing of PnB Rock’s meal arrival was suspicious, with his food being delayed for about 40 minutes, a move that seemingly allowed the killers to arrive and carry out the attack.

Garcia further clarified that the rapper’s girlfriend, who had been widely blamed for his death due to a photo she posted on social media, was not responsible. Thankfully.

“She didn’t get to post that photo until much later,” Garcia said. “It was those two (in the restaurant) that were responsible for the death of PnB. The setup was just to steal his jewelry.” Garcia emphasized that the blame directed at his girlfriend was unwarranted. “Social media and other celebrities jumped all over to blame her,” she said. “But it wasn’t her fault.” Now let’s leave his surviving GF out of this, once and for all.

What’s more, while it remains to be seen whether the alleged informant who signaled the killers will face any legal consequences, justice has already been served for PnB Rock. In September, Freddie Trone was sentenced to 31 years to life in prison after being convicted of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of second-degree robbery. Prosecutors argued that Trone had instructed his son, who was just 17 at the time, to shoot and kill the Philadelphia artist.

Initially, Trone denied any involvement in the crime, claiming he was not present at the scene. However, surveillance footage contradicted his story, showing him in the parking lot of Roscoe’s 30 minutes before the shooting occurred. Trone later claimed he was simply handling business related to his nearby beauty shop.

All over some jewelry. SMH.