Prime Video’s ‘Harlem’ Returns for Season Three This January

Following the intense Season Two cliffhanger, fans can finally mark their calendars for Harlem’s return. Season Three of the hit series will premiere on Jan. 23 on Prime Video, streaming in over 240 countries and territories. Created by Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver, Harlem will follow the four main characters as they navigate transformative life changes, from motherhood and sisterhood to challenging career choices.

Season Three introduces new characters played by Kofi Siriboe, Logan Browning, Robin Givens, and Gail Bean. Siriboe stars as Seth, a charming MLB player, while Browning plays Portia, an old friend of Ian’s (Tyler Lepley) who stirs up the group dynamic. Givens portrays a powerful woman whose daughter, Eva (Bean), is a playful venture capitalist working closely with Tye (Jerrie Johnson).

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Television, in association with Paper Kite Productions, the new season promises even more drama and ambition. Tracy Oliver returns as executive producer, alongside Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler, Kim Lessing, and i am OTHER’s Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdés.

