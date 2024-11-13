Quality Control Music Expands into Country, Signs The BoykinZ

Quality Control Music has gone country. The storied Hip-Hop label is ushering in a new era, expanding to include country artists to its roster. The initial signing is a quarter of sisters named The BoykinZ.

“This is a dream come true for us and we’re incredibly humbled and honored to officially join the QC family,” The BoykinZ said in a statement. “We owe a huge debt of gratitude to P and Coach K, the country music community and everyone who has believed in and supported us over the past few years, your love and encouragement have been the fuel that’s powered us to this moment.“

“An act like The BoykinZ comes along once in a generation,” said QC co-founders Pierre “P” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee. “These ladies possess an extraordinary talent and star quality that’s rivaled only by their dedication to their craft.”

