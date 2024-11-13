When it comes to adapting true stories into films and shows, it feels like there isn’t anything that is truly off limits. Michael Jackson’s story is getting treatment we’ve all been waiting for in ‘Michael.’ Wu-Tang Clan had a strong series on Hulu in Wu-Tang: An American Saga and there have been countless documentaries over the years.

We put together five true hip-hop stories from the last 10-20 years that could be adapted into compelling feature films, documentaries, or TV series. We have more to add to the list but we don’t want to overwhelm ya’ll, ha!

When it comes down to it, these stories and wish list projects cover a broad spectrum of hip-hop culture, from rivalries and legal battles to personal growth and industry-shifting moments. Each offers an opportunity to explore the highs, lows, and the deeper human experiences behind some of the biggest names and events in hip-hop over the last two decades. Let’s get to it.

1. Drake vs. Meek Mill

Type: Documentary Feature Film

Proposed Synopsis: The highly publicized rap battle between Drake and Meek Mill, created one of the biggest rap feuds of the decade before the great Drizzy, Kendrick battle of course. A documentary film would explore the rise of their rivalry, its effect on their careers, and their eventual reconciliation, collaborations and impact on the culture at large.

2. Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Legal Trouble and Snitching Scandal

Type: Feature Film Narrative

Proposed Synopsis: The rise and meteoric fall of Tekashi 6ix9ine, from his jarring and highly controversial social media persona to his legal troubles, and his not so shocking decision to cooperate with the government and ultimately testify against his former business partners, cohorts and gang members. This project would create a gripping narrative about fame, betrayal, and the consequences of playing a game he probably was never built for. There’s already a good Tekashi doc, so a feature film narrative that captures that moment may be the way to go.

3. Mac Miller

Type: Documentary or Feature Film Narrative

Story: The celebrated life and untimely tragic death of Mac Miller that explores his influence on hip-hop and pop culture. A documentary or biopic could examine his struggles with addiction, his evolution as an artist and the impact of his musical legacy and the timeline of his unfortunate passing. A feature film documentary may be fitting but a narrative snapshot would be something to see in our opinions.

4. Jay-Z and “Tidal”

Type: Documentary Feature Film

Story: Jay-Z’s acquisition of Tidal and his efforts to challenge Spotify and Apple Music in the streaming wars could be a compelling business and cultural story. The series could examine the rise of streaming platforms and Jay-Z’s vision to empower artists and reshape the music industry. This one may be important with how not how we consume content, specifically music but how one mogul took on the heavyweights and exited bigger and better than he arrived.

5. Cardi B’s Rise to Success

Type: Limited Scripted Series

Story: Cardi B’s journey from a polarizing reality TV and social media star to Grammy-winning rap sensation who redefined the landscape for female rappers. This should be a limited scripted series that tells a story of perseverance, hustle, and authenticity. The narrative should explore her rise from the Bronx, how she shaped her public persona, and the challenges she faced in breaking into the male-dominated hip-hop world all the way to “Bodak Yellow.” We’d probably stop it there tbh. Nice way to end of a super high note.

So what ya'll think about the first five stories? Now all we have to do is see who wants to produce them. Maybe we should look into that … Hmm.