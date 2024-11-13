Yesterday (November 12) at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, international superstar Jake “El Gallo” Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) and the Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) showcased their skills at Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions’ Open Workouts.

All fighters on the main and preliminary cards participated in the open workout, including undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) and unified featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs), who will face off in the most-anticipated women’s boxing rematch in history. Additional fighters showcased included Mario Barrios, Abel Ramos, Neeraj Goyat, Whindersson Nunes, Shadasia Green, Lucas Bahdi, and Shu Shu Carrington Jr.

They were joined by co-hosts Amir Tyson, former MMA champion Tyron Woodley, and famed YouTube boxing commentator Wade Plemons. Fans and media gathered in large numbers to witness the event, which gave a preview of the action to come.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will stream live globally, exclusively on Netflix on Friday, November 15 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. The co-main event features undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) vs. unified featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs) in the most anticipated women’s boxing rematch in history.