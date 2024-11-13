Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Klay Thompson’s return to the Bay was filled with heartfelt moments, but Stephen Curry and Draymond Green secured a thrilling 120-117 win for the Warriors. The Chase Center crowd erupted as Thompson, now a Dallas Maverick, was honored with a video tribute and greeted warmly by fans donning captain’s hats in a nod to his “Captain Klay” persona.

Thompson’s impact on the court was undeniable, scoring 22 points, including six 3-pointers. His final three came with just over five minutes remaining, giving the Mavs a five-point edge. However, Curry answered back, taking over in the final minutes with a personal 10-0 run. Hitting two deep 3-pointers, a jumper, and a layup, Curry flipped a six-point deficit into a four-point Warriors lead with 28 seconds left.

Draymond Green’s defense was equally critical, highlighted by a pivotal block on Daniel Gafford as Curry scored. Following a Quentin Grimes 3-pointer that trimmed the lead to one, Curry sealed the game from the line. Luka Dončić’s potential game-tying 3-pointer missed at the buzzer, securing the Warriors’ victory in what Curry described as a “Playoff-type atmosphere.”

Thompson expressed his appreciation after the game, calling the fans’ response “warmhearted” and something he would “never take for granted.” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was visibly moved, saying, “Klay was great. You can see how much he enjoyed it.”

The win pushes the Warriors to a 9-2 record and marks a successful start to Group Play. The evening’s mix of nostalgia, competition, and celebration captured the essence of Thompson’s legacy in Golden State while cementing the Warriors’ focus on their current journey.

