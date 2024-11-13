Tekashi 6ix9ine and Diddy Are Not in Contact at Brooklyn MDC, Despite Rumors

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Diddy may be in the same prison, but they are not kicking it. Despite rumors that they have interacted, TMZ notes that the two are in separate areas of Brooklyn’s MDC.

According to 6ix9ine’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, the two are not next to each other, and 6ix9ine is isolated due to his notoriety. That separation includes other famous individuals.

6ix9ine pled guilty to violations of his supervised release. The rapper went to Las Vegas without permission, along with failed drug tests and more.

