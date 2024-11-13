The Weeknd Launches “Open Hearts,” Apple Vision Pro’s First Immersive Music Experience

The Weeknd is set to release The Weeknd: Open Hearts, an innovative, immersive music experience, exclusively on Apple Vision Pro starting Nov. 14. Fans can enjoy a unique 180-degree Apple Immersive Video format that brings viewers closer to The Weeknd’s world with ultra-high-resolution visuals and Spatial Audio.

Directed by Anton Tammi, Open Hearts offers an electrifying journey through The Weeknd’s music and visuals, capturing the artist’s world like never before. Starting Nov.15, fans without a Vision Pro can experience Open Hearts by booking a demo at select Apple Stores worldwide, including U.S., U.K., Australia, Japan, and more locations.

Users with Apple Vision Pro can access Open Hearts via the Apple TV app starting November 14. The experience marks Apple’s latest push into spatial computing, promising to elevate music experiences through immersive technology.

