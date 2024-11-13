Ice Cube has revealed that his Amerikkka’s Most Wanted LP, the first album that he dropped when he split from the groundbreaking N.W.A. collective, was not produced by Dr. Dre because of the late Eazy-E.

In an in depth interview with Idea Generation, the iconic rap pioneer, actor and film director says that he left Ruthless Records and N.W.A. for real reasons, but none of that impacted his personal relationship with Dre and still wanted his to produce his premiere solo effort. AMW was exclusively produced by New York-based production crew The Bomb Squad, who are primarily known for their production for Pub,lic Enemy.

In the interview, Cube admits, “I still tried to be friends with the guys who had nothing to do with the business. Me and Eazy was shaky, and I didn’t care about Jerry Heller at all, so it wasn’t no love lost there”. He added, “But I tried to keep it together with Dre. I even wanted Dre to produce my solo record, and we was talking about it, but Eazy and Jerry vetoed it.”

Dre and Cube eventually patched it up and worked together on the 1994 song “Natural Born Killaz”, which was intended to be a prelude to a collaboration album, but the idea was ultimately shelved.

Cube is set to drop the 11th album of his career, Man Down, which will be the first full length studio project that he’s released in the past eight years. Man Down is slated to be released within the week.