Fans should be happy to hear that Young Thug is back in the studio. Finally. On Monday night (Nov. 11), a photo surfaced on socials showing the “Digits” hitmaker with three of his most frequent collaborators: Future, Travis Scott, and Lil Baby. The image, though slightly blurry, quickly ignited excitement among fans on social media.

“They [are] about to make a damn banger! I understand it now,” one fan commented on the post, while another added, “They snapped. I’m already knowing.” However, not everyone was as thrilled. Some fans expressed concern about hearing more of the same from the group, considering their extensive history of collaborations over the years. “It’s like, on [the] one hand, this is cool, but I kinda don’t want to hear the same old songs from these guys,” one user noted.

Despite being locked all the way up for much of the past year, Young Thug has remained active in music. In 2023, he released BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, an album that featured a star-studded lineup of guests, including Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Travis Scott, Yak Gotti, 21 Savage, and Future. The album’s 15 tracks showed that even while incarcerated, Thug’s influence in the industry remains strong.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott has been busy with his own projects, wrapping up his UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR in October 2023. The tour followed the release of his highly anticipated album UTOPIA, which dropped earlier that year. Both Future and Young Thug were featured on the album, continuing their long-running collaborations with the Houston rapper.

Future, too, has had a prolific 2024. He dropped three projects this year, starting with WE DON’T TRUST YOU in March, which included tracks like “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar and “Type S**t” with Playboi Carti and Travis Scott. The album, nominated for a Grammy, spanned 17 tracks. He followed up with WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU in April and MIXTAPE PLUTO in November, the latter containing 18 tracks.

So, basically they been busy. Now Thugger is in the mix so that part.

As you can imagine the studio session marks Young Thug’s first public appearance since his release from prison, and it has fans eager for what’s to come. In a brief but memorable statement, Thug declared, “I’m back, Jack. No cap in my rap. The right way.” His longtime collaborator T.I. shared a video of the moment, noting that Thug had even inspired him to come out of “retirement.”

Their latest collaboration is sure to generate significant anticipation. Given their track record, it’s clear that whatever they’re working on, it’s bound to be another hit, project, whatever – all that good stuff.