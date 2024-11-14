Plans for 50 Cent’s new G-Unit Film & TV Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana, have hit a snag due to potential changes in the state’s tax credit policies. Louisiana lawmakers are considering ending a tax credit program that offers a 40% rebate on in-state film and TV production expenditures. On Wednesday (November 13), the Louisiana House of Representatives voted to phase out this program by June 2025 as part of a broader tax system overhaul.

The proposed bill will now advance to the Senate, where it awaits a vote. Louisiana’s film and TV production tax credits played a significant role in 50 Cent’s decision to establish his base in Shreveport, a move he announced earlier this year with plans to boost local industry and community.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, 50 Cent expressed mixed emotions. “This doesn’t feel good, but it could be great for Louisiana. Patience—let’s see how it plays out.” He followed up with another post, acknowledging the challenges. “I know people in Shreveport are sick right now. Stay positive; everything happens for a reason. I want to thank you all for supporting me. Humor Harmony recorded zero violent crimes for 16 days, which turned it into one of my biggest accomplishments.”

Beyond the film studio, 50 Cent had ambitious plans to invest in Shreveport’s housing. He has already initiated efforts to revitalize several properties in the downtown area. Gerod Durden, a real estate broker involved with G-Unit’s projects, stated that 50 Cent intends to purchase and renovate approximately two dozen commercial properties as part of a three-phase initiative. According to local NBC affiliate KTAL, this project aims to bring significant investments to Shreveport’s economy and uplift the community.

“He is very passionate about the city,” Durden said. “I would say 10 or more properties that we’ve already closed a few of this week. It’ll be an additional 10 or so. These are all-cash offers. You know, there, there’s quite a few entertainment spots for not only adults and kids.”