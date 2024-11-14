It’s probably a good time to exhale as 2024 wraps up. Just an exhausting year. The last 11 or so months has been filled with drama on drama in hip-hop. And Drake vs. Kendrick wasn’t the only feud that captivated us. Beefs were all over the place. Seemed like everybody was somebody’s Opp. The angst ranged from personal grudges to straight up lyrical warfare. We have a breakdown of all the so called bad energy and our only call to action is that this is all resolved peacefully so we can get back to enjoying good music.

Drake vs. Everybody Else: Metro Boomin, Future (kinda), The Weeknd, Rick Ross, and Kanye West

Drake vs. Metro Boomin

The feud between Drake and Metro Boomin, which simmered in 2023, came to a head in 2024. The tension was ignited by Metro and Future’s joint album We Don’t Trust You, released in March, featuring a Kendrick Lamar diss on the track “Like That.” Drake responded to Metro’s subtle shots with his diss track “Push Ups,” telling Metro to “shut up and make some drums.” This led to Metro dropping a disstrumental titled “BBL Drizzy” in May, a reference to Rick Ross’ nickname for Drake and unproven rumors of Drake undergoing plastic surgery. Weird to even go there in our opinion. Metro even hosted a $10,000 contest for the best verse over the beat, which went viral on TikTok, and Drake later rapped over it on Sexyy Red’s song “U My Everything.”

Drake & Future

The not so heated rivalry between Drake and Future kind of escalated in 2024, primarily through their association with Metro. Fans speculated that their issues dated back years, with rumors of personal tensions and even love interests fueling the beef. Neither Drake nor Future has publicly confirmed the source of their animosity, but it remains a major talking point in the rap community. Good thing is seems like Future wants to peace things up after he liked a tweet from Young Thug before he was released from jail where Thugger politely asked that they all well, get back to business. Remains to be seen how Drizzy feels but with Thug out, and the 6 God rumored to have already connected with the Atlanta icon, that Future reconcile may be on the horizon.

Advertisement

Drake vs. The Weeknd

The Weeknd also took aim at Drake in April 2024 on the song “All to Myself” from Future and Metro’s We Still Don’t Trust You. Abel mocked Drake and his OVO signee Baka Not Nice for their heavy social media presence, singing:

“Could never diss my brothers, baby/When they got leaks in they operation/ I thank God that I never signed my life away.”

Drake quickly fired back in his own diss track “Push Ups,” accusing The Weeknd of acting for “n****s” instead of for women and claiming Abel didn’t come from the streets:

“Claim the 6 and boys ain’t even come from it.” Yikes.

Drake vs. Rick Ross

Drake and Rick Ross’ beef reignited in early 2024 after Ross took shots at Drake on We Don’t Trust You. Ross accused Drake of stealing Lil Wayne’s flow and suggested Drake had undergone plastic surgery. Ross coined the term “BBL Drizzy,” which Drake later addressed in his diss tracks “Push Ups” and “Family Matters.” Drake took shots at Ross, even mocking his weight-loss efforts with the Ozempic drug:

“Ozempic got a side effect of jealousy.”

Though the pair haven’t traded bars since, the feud remains unresolved, with Ross further trolling Drake by altering the cover art for his diss track to feature a caricature of Drizzy.

Drake vs. Kanye West

Kanye entered the fray in 2024, offering his opinion on Drake during his remix of the Metro Boomin-produced track “Like That” from Future and Kendrick’s collaboration. Kanye criticized Drake’s lyrics and his record deal with Universal Music, suggesting that Drake sold out for a “little bag”:

“Lifetime deal? I feel bad for you.”

This jab reignited the long-standing animosity between Kanye and Drake, stemming from their infamous beef that began in 2018 and escalated with Pusha T’s reveal of Drake’s son, Adonis. TBH Drake never really went back at Kanye. Maybe he doesn’t think it’s worth his attention. Probably wasn’t.

Megan Thee Stallion vs. Nicki Minaj

Background:

This on is interesting, although we’re not proponents of the ladies going at it. There’s too much of pitting women against each other in the culture and society that we certainly do not appreciate. The feud between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, which dates back to 2019, flared up in early 2024 after Megan released her diss track “Hiss” in January. On the track, she directly went after Nicki, rapping:

“Every chance you get, bet your weak as won’t address me/B**hes swear they G, but the G must stand for goofy.”

Nicki didn’t hold back, releasing the vicious “Big Foot” diss track on January 29, where she tore into Megan and continued her social media attack for days. Nicki’s lyrics included:

“For a free beat, you can hit Megan raw (Uh)/If you a ghostwriter, Pardi in Megan jaw.”

Megan has yet to respond, but fans expect this beef to continue, with Nicki’s relentless attacks showing no signs of slowing down.

Eminem vs. Benzino

Background:

The bitter rivalry between Eminem and Benzino, which has been ongoing for years, flared up again in 2024. Eminem reignited the feud with his diss track “Doomsday Pt. 2” on January 26, mocking Benzino’s physical appearance, financial struggles, and even targeting his daughter, Coi Leray. Benzino quickly fired back with two diss tracks, “Vulturius” and “Rap Elvis” in late January. Despite the back-and-forth, Em did not respond to Benzino’s tracks, leading Benzino to declare himself the winner. In April, Benzino even challenged Em to a rap battle in an interview with TMZ, but Em has yet to acknowledge it publicly.

Quavo vs. Chris Brown

Background:

We didn’t see this one coming. Nobody did TBH. Quavo and Chris Brown’s out of the blue feud, might date back to 2017 over Breezy’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, reached new heights in 2024. Chris Brown took aim at Quavo on his track “Freak” from his 11:11 deluxe edition on April 11, name-dropping Quavo to express his disdain for him. Quavo responded quickly with the track “Tender,” bringing up the Karrueche situation. Chris retaliated with “Weakest Link,” where he made a deeply personal attack, saying Quavo should have been the one to die instead of his late Migos member, Takeoff, who was tragically murdered in 2022. Quavo’s response, “Over Hes and B**hes,” was so poorly received that Chris mocked it on Instagram, saying, “Takeoff rap better.”

Desiigner vs. 50 Cent

Background:

This lesser-known beef began when 50 Cent appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast in 2024 and explained why he didn’t sign Desiigner to G-Unit. 50 claimed Desiigner didn’t have enough music at the time, which Desiigner took personally. In retaliation, Desiigner dropped a freestyle on Instagram, taking shots at 50 with lines like:

“Nggas talkin’ that 50 Cent, I be talking fifty mill’/Nggas talkin’ that Timmy Turner, glad the ngga got killed.”

The diss also took aim at 50’s lack of support for him, with Desiigner claiming that 50 “was never worth a deal” compared to Kanye West, with whom Desiigner signed a deal.

2024 has been a year of intense rap feuds, with high-profile artists exchanging disses and airing out grievances from years past. These rivalries not only fuel the hip-hop drama but also keep fans engaged as the artists involved continue to shape the direction of the genre. Whether it’s personal beefs, industry criticisms, or old wounds reopening, the state of hip-hop in 2024 is one of fierce competition and constant tension.

Like we said, it’s all exhausting but we had to break it down. Hopefully 2025 will see less beefing and more collaborating. It’s better for the culture in our opinion.