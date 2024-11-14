Cavs Make History with 13-0 Start, Donovan Mitchell Leads Comeback in Philly

The Cleveland Cavaliers have etched their name into NBA history, becoming just the sixth team in league history to start a season 13-0. In a thrilling 114-106 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, the Cavs overcame an eight-point deficit in the third quarter, fueled by a stellar second-half performance from Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell took control of the game, scoring 18 of his 23 points and dishing out four assists after halftime to help Cleveland outscore the Sixers 66-52 in the final two quarters. Mitchell also came one assist shy of a triple-double, finishing with 23 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists. He scored the Cavs’ final 11 points, proving his clutch ability in a crucial win.

Darius Garland was also key to the victory, adding a team-high 25 points, including 15 in the second half, to support Mitchell’s efforts. The Cavs’ dominant second-half performance sealed their perfect start to the season and kept them in elite company. Of the previous five teams to open with 13 straight wins, four made it to the NBA Finals, and all five reached the conference finals.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, was led by rookie Jared McCain, who posted an impressive 34 points, 10 assists, and 6 three-pointers. McCain joined Allen Iverson as the only rookies in Sixers’ history to record 30+ points, 10+ assists, and 5+ 3-pointers in a game.

With their historic start, the Cavaliers are positioning themselves as true contenders this season, joining an exclusive list of teams that have set the bar for dominance in the NBA.