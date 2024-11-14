A woman accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of assault has refiled her lawsuit under her real name, Candice McCrary, following a judge’s decision that prevented her from proceeding anonymously as “Jane Doe.” On Wednesday, McCrary formally submitted her case as Candice McCrary v. Sean Combs, alleging that Combs assaulted her in 2004 under coercive and threatening circumstances.

According to the lawsuit, McCrary attended a party at a hotel suite where guests mingled in a relaxed environment with drinks and music. But while socializing, she and a friend were allegedly escorted away from the main party by a man she believed was security. As they were led to a separate room, McCrary became suspicious when the man reportedly told her, “You know what you are here for.”

The allegations detail that Combs then directed his attention toward McCrary, allegedly forcing her to undress under threats of violence. The lawsuit claims Combs proceeded to assault her, ignoring her pleas to stop.

The refiled lawsuit comes amidst Combs’s ongoing legal troubles. On September 16, 2024, he was arrested in Manhattan by U.S. Homeland Security on charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering, following a grand jury indictment. Combs pleaded not guilty during a September 17 court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky, who denied him bail. His legal team later proposed a $50 million bond, but U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. also denied the request, citing concerns about witness safety.

Combs remains in jail as investigations into his case continue.

