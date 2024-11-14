Today, GRAMMY-nominated recording artist and CMG signee GloRilla released her new video for “I LUV HER” featuring T-Pain. Directed by Benny Boom, GloRilla meets the love of her life in actor Da’Vinchi (known for his roles in All American & BMF) in an alternate universe, where the two become inseparable.

From dinner dates to having a baby, Glo and Da’Vinchi become the power couple they’ve always envisioned they could be. Unfortunately, for them both, it was merely a figment of their imagination, leaving both to ponder the potential possibilities. “I LUV HER” resides on Glo’s debut album GLORIOUS, which remains a strong player on the Billboard 200 after debuting at No. 5 during its opening week in October.

The new visual comes after GloRilla landed two Grammy nominations for her double platinum single “Yeah Glo!” in the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance categories, solidifying her stellar run this year. Most recently, she also earned the second Billboard Hot 100 top 10 song of her career as a feature on Tyler, The Creator’s “Sticky.”

Under the tutelage of CMG founder and CEO Yo Gotti, Big Glo continues to be a force in hip-hop after the release of her debut album, GLORIOUS. The star-studded album includes features from Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Sexyy Red, Kirk Franklin, Bossman Dlo, Fridayy, T-Pain, Muni Long, Kierra Sheard, Maverick City Music, and Chandler Moore.