Today marks the 60th birthday of one of America’s favorite television dads as well as one of the most influential emcees ever! Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons of the legendary Run-D.M.C. is one of Hip Hop’s most recognizable figures, beginning his career as DJ Run “The Son of Kurtis Blow” before joining forces with Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels and the late Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell and forming the Grammy Award winning trio. He is also the younger brother of Hip Hop’s first mogul and co-founder of Def Jam Recordings, Russel Simmons.

Run has appeared in three feature Hip Hop films as himself alongside D.M.C. and JMJ; 1985’s Krush Groove, 1988’s Tougher Than Leather and the 1993 Hip Hop comedy Who’s The Man? In 2004, Run was ordained as a Pentecostal minister by Hollis Queens’ Rev. E. Bernard Jordan and adopted the moniker “Reverend Run”. After his ery public life transformation, Run appeared on several reality shows with his family, starting with MTV’s Run’s House, which featured his family and their everyday life. The show was a fan favorite, living on MTV for four seasons. Simmons has also created three other cable series, two premiered in 2014; Rev Run’s Renovation which runs on both the DIY Network and HGTV, and Rev Run’s Sunday Suppers for Cooking Channel, the other Rev Runs Around the World premiered on the Travel Channel in 2016.

Run is also an esteemed member of the Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame after being nominated and voted in unanimously in 2009.

Salute to Rev Run on his born day and may he be granted many more birthdays hereafter!