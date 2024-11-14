Remember back in 2019, when LeBron James made history by recording triple-doubles in three consecutive games, a feat never accomplished by a player his age. He was 34 years old. Seems like ages ago.

James, now 39, did it again. Although his stat lines were less eye-popping this time around, his performance was still extraordinary. Against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, he recorded a 21-point triple-double, followed by a 19-point triple-double against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. After a few days of rest, James came back with a vengeance on Wednesday, posting 35 points, 14 assists, and 12 rebounds in a 128-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

What is going on with Father Time? He must be out on vacation and let’s keep him there because we don’t ever want LeBron to retire, ha!

Get this, with that game, James not only secured his third consecutive triple-double but also broke his own record, becoming the oldest player to achieve the feat by more than five years. At 39 years and 319 days old, he surpassed his previous record from 2019 when he was 34 years and 310 days old. Before James, the record was held by Jason Kidd, who set it at 34 years and 291 days. Interestingly, Kidd was on the Lakers’ coaching staff when James first set the record in 2019.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick praised James’ mastery of the game, saying, “He’s mastered the game.” See at least somebody truly understands what LeBron is giving us night in and night out.

Redick, who is in his first year as head coach, also deserves some credit for James’ recent run of form. After a loss to the Grizzlies on November 6, Redick made the decision to bench former starting point guard D’Angelo Russell in favor of Cam Reddish. Since then, James has been handling the point guard duties for the Lakers, a role he last took on during the 2019-20 season.

This change has allowed James to fully embrace his playmaking abilities, a role he has excelled in throughout his career. The Lakers, understanding the importance of preserving James’ aging body, have long sought additional ball handlers to ease his workload.

The results have been evident in his recent performances. With the ball in his hands and versatile players around him, James continues to thrive. While his triple-doubles may not be sustainable in the long run, his ability to lead the team and create opportunities for his teammates is undeniable.

The Lakers, now 7-4 on the season, have yet to lose during this stretch, and if James can maintain even a fraction of this level of play, the team’s prospects moving forward look bright.

Maybe he’ll give us one more triple double in a row for good measure to put the feat really out of reach for anyone who might try to out do him in say, twenty years.