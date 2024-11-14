Meek Mill Says He is ‘No Diddy Gang,’ Justin Combs Reacts

Well, this is a switch-up. With Diddy news swirling online, one of his biggest friends, Meek Mill, has joined the “No Diddy” trend. A video has hit online showing Meek claiming he is “No Diddy Gang.”

“No Diddy Gang, Meek Milly in real life — don’t ever disrespect me, ya heard?” Meek said.

One of Diddy’s sons, Justin COmbs, saw the message and had a swift response: “SMH [facepalm emoji}”

Justin Combs Reacts To Meek Mill Dissing Diddy In Public: “SMH 🤦🏾‍♂️” pic.twitter.com/fba3CukNlD — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) November 13, 2024

This past September, Meek Mill wanted his name cleared. Hitting X offered $100,000 to an investigative team to find evidence linking him to Diddy’s legal troubles. The message came in response to frequent accusations and jokes flying across social media.

“I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash to find out every specific detail involving meek mill name to ‘Diddy’ case,” Meek wrote. “I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving ‘meek’ anything to do with buddy!

“‘Something not right,'” he finished.