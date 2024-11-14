Nelly Won’t Face Charges for August Drug Arrest in St. Louis

Nelly won’t have to face drug charges for his summer arrest at a casino in St. Louis. According to ABC News, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell shut down the case.

“We don’t belive the facts in this case warrant the issuing of charges,” Bell said.

The attorney’s office did not provide additional details into the decision to not file charges, but Nelly’s attorney Scott Rosenblum confirmed “a fair and imaprtial review of the evidence.”

Nellly was arrested on Aug. 7, 2024 in Maryland Heights, near St. Louis, according to a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The arrest reportedly went down around 4:45 a.m. so demon time as the kids say, just as Nelly was leaving the Hollywood Casino near St. Louis. Interesting. What do ya’ll think he plays if anything? Roulette? Blackjack or maybe Texas Hold’em … We gotta get the drop on that. Maybe he was just grabbing a bite to eat.

Get this, he was initially stopped by the Missouri Gaming Commission for an ID verification. A ha. So one of the most recognizable people in the entire state of Missouri was stopped to verify his ID? Huh?

During the stop, authorities miraculously discovered that Nelly had an outstanding warrant for failure to obtain car insurance, leading to his arrest. Wow. Seriously?

Here’s where it took a turn. Missouri State Highway officers conducted a search of Nelly’s vehicle and found ecstasy pills. If accurate, yikes.

So what’s the result? Nelly was also charged with drug possession. Then the “Country Grammar” rapper was taken to the Maryland Heights Police Department but was later released.

Talk about bad timing, ICYMI, Nelly is expecting a child with Ashanti. The fan favorite couple, been in an on-and-off relationship for years, but recently rekindled their romance and are preparing to welcome their first child together. Well hopefully they all figure this latest situation out.