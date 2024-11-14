Yeah we said it and in case you didn’t believe the headline here it is again … Michelle Obama is on a new mission to help seniors find love. Netflix released the trailer for The Later Daters on November 13, a heartwarming dating series executive produced by the former First Lady. The show aims to offer hope and inspiration to older adults looking to find lasting love later in life.

Sounds inspirational. We probably need a whole bunch of inspiration in the days ahead. IYKYK.

Check out the trailer as it ntroduces viewers to six “silver singles” who are ready to begin their next chapter of romance. With the support of their children and the guidance of a professional dating coach, these seniors will embark on a series of blind dates, hoping to find their perfect match. As the trailer teases, these dates are far from traditional; participants will dive into extreme water activities, dance, and tackle some tough—sometimes surprising—questions. “Dating is not easy,” one contestant admits, acknowledging the challenges that come with romance at any age. Despite the hurdles, the series emphasizes that it’s never too late to find lasting love.

Get this, The Later Daters, which is part of Michelle and Barack Obama’s Higher Ground production company, premieres on Netflix on November 29. The show is a testament to Michelle Obama’s passion for helping others find connection, especially after witnessing her own enduring love story with former President Barack Obama. The couple has been married for 31 years, raising daughters Sasha, 23, and Malia, 26, while navigating the highs and lows of public life.

American dream stuff right there.

Back in January, Michelle opened up about her marriage on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, reflecting on the evolution of her relationship with Barack. “We’ve made a lot of mistakes, we’ve gotten it wrong,” she said. “And after 31 years, we’re getting better at it. And it gets better and better and better.” She added, “I wouldn’t trade in my marriage for anything in the world, with all the ups and downs, with all the running for president stuff… But the good has outweighed it. And if we hadn’t hung in there, we would’ve missed all the good.”

Check out the trailer and let us know if you think Obama can help our seniors get their groove back.