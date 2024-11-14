feature featured source sports Source Sports | News, Highlights and Interviews

SOURCE SPORTS: Former NBA Slam Dunk Winner Desmond Mason Behind Bars In Oklahoma For Contempt Of Court

November 14, 2024
Sha Be Allah
A report from TMZ Sports has confirmed that the 2001 NBA Slam Dunk champ was put behind bars in Oklahoma yesterday (November 13).


Desmond Mason was detained and placed i nOklahoma County Detention Center on a charge of contempt of court, but was released almost 10 hours later on a $50K bond.

Court documents show that Mason did not appear in the court for divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Andrea Mason, therefore, he was held in contempt.

The former Seattle Supersonics player was drafter in the first round of the 2000 NBA Draft. The very next year Mason out performed Dave Leggete, Baron Davis and a host of other NBA stars to take home the Slam Dunk Champion title. In 2003, Mason was the runner-up against Jason Richardson in the popular NBA dunk fest.