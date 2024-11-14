Harry How/Getty Images

At 39 years and 320 days old, LeBron James continues to defy Father Time. On Wednesday night, he made history again, breaking his own record as the oldest player to record three consecutive triple-doubles, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

James posted 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 14 assists in the victory, helping the Lakers extend their win streak to three games and maintain a perfect 6-0 record at home this season. His performance also marked his fourth triple-double of the season and his fourth career three-game streak of triple-doubles, the last coming during the 2019-20 season, when the Lakers went on to win the Finals.

Anthony Davis also played a key role, adding 21 points and 14 rebounds, while rookie Dalton Knecht impressed with a perfect 5-for-5 shooting performance from beyond the arc, finishing with 19 points. Despite a strong showing from Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr., who scored 29 points and grabbed 7 rebounds, the Lakers rallied in the second half to secure the win.

