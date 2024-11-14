Yesterday (November 13) at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, international superstar Jake “El Gallo” Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) and the Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) came face to face at the final press conference before their historic bout.

All fighters on the main and preliminary cards participated in the press conference, including undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) and unified featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs), who will face off in the most-anticipated women’s boxing rematch in history. Additional fighters showcased included Mario Barrios, Abel Ramos, Neeraj Goyat, Whindersson Nunes, Shadasia Green, Melinda Watpool, Lucas Bahdi, Armando Casamonica, Shu Shu Carrington Jr., and Dana Coolwell.

Hosted by renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani, the fighters had plenty to say at the press conference about their upcoming matchups.

Advertisement

Netflix and MVP’s fight week events conclude with the Paul vs. Tyson Public Weigh-In on Thursday, November 14, which will begin at 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT. The event will stream on MVP’s YouTube channel, Netflix’s YouTube channel, MVP’s Instagram, and Netflix’s Tudum.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will stream live globally, exclusively on Netflix on Friday, November 15 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. The co-main event features undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) vs. unified featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs) in the most anticipated women’s boxing rematch in history.

Paul vs. Tyson will be available to stream live globally on all Netflix plans, at no additional cost to subscribers. The broadcast will feature live commentary in English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French and German.