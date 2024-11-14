Beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder. SZA recently opened up about her experience with body augmentation, admitting that she has some regrets about getting a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL). That part, literally.

The honest conversation went down with the prestigious British Vogue, where the I Hate You singer shared her thoughts on the procedure, saying, “I’m so mad I did that st.” She explained further, revealing that the process of recovering from the surgery and trying to preserve the fat contributed to her gaining weight, which she described as “stupid.” Despite these regrets, she clarified that her feelings have evolved, adding, “But who gives a fk? You got a BBL, you realize you didn’t need the s**t. It doesn’t matter.”

In our opinion, it doesn’t but whatever makes you happy is what we’re here for.

Get this, while SZA acknowledges the procedure wasn’t necessarily essential, she also doesn’t let it define her. She added, “I’ll do a whole bunch more st just like it if I want to before I’m fking dead because this body is temporary.” Although she admits to needing to focus on other aspects of her life, like her mental health, she still loves the results of the surgery. “I love my butt. Don’t get me wrong. My booty look nice,” she says, noting that it often looks “pretty much… I don’t know, sometimes natural.” Despite the ups and downs, SZA has embraced the change, saying, “It’s something that I wanted. I’m enjoying it. I love shaking it.”

Here’s where she got realer and may seriously connect with many people who feel the same. In addition to her reflections on body image, SZA also opened up about her struggles with fame and the pressures it brings. She expressed that the “psychosis of fame” has led her to question whether being famous is truly right for her. “Every day I grapple with, ‘Am I done with music?’ Maybe I’m just not meant to be famous,” the 35-year-old confessed. She admitted to feeling overwhelmed by anxiety and described herself as “crashing and burning and behaving erratically.” Yet, she still finds herself questioning the bigger picture: “Why would God put me in this position if I wasn’t supposed to be doing this?”

Despite the challenges, SZA continues to push forward, trying to rise to the occasion. She jokingly added, “But I’m also just like, ‘Please, the occasion is beating my a**.’”

What’s more, the conversation also touched on her highly anticipated new album, Lana. SZA revealed that her upcoming music is coming from a more positive, uplifting place compared to her earlier work. “I think I am making music from a more beautiful place. From a more possible place versus a more angsty place,” she shared. She emphasized that while she’s experienced hardship, it no longer defines her: “I’m not identifying with my brokenness. It’s not my identity. It’s sh*t that happened to me.” She concluded by noting that her music is evolving as she sheds layers of pain: “Piece by piece, my music is shifting because of that, the lighter I get.”

Through this candid interview, SZA reflected on both the physical and emotional aspects of her life, acknowledging her regrets while embracing her journey, and revealing a new, more hopeful perspective in her music.

Good on SZA for being real with herself and letting the rest of us somewhat understand what it means to live her in her skin. So to speak.