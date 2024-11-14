Here’s one we never would have had on our bingo cards. Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly joining forces with T-Pain in the studio, sparking speculation about a possible music collaboration.

The Meta CEO shared a video on his Instagram Story of himself and the Grammy-winning artist in the studio, captioning it, “It’s happening guys.” T-Pain later reposted the same image with his own caption, “It is time…” while playfully referring to Zuckerberg as “Z.”

What’s interesting, we guess is the two have developed an unexpected friendship over time. Earlier this year, in July, T-Pain gifted Zuckerberg a custom “Nappy Boy Meta” chain. Zuckerberg proudly showcased the chain in a video, calling it a “vibe” and adding, “Thanks @tpain for the epic new chain. Perfect opportunity to show how the new Segment Anything AI research model we’re releasing today can track different objects in the same video. Lots of fun video effects will be possible with this.” In the comments, T-Pain expressed his admiration for Zuckerberg, writing, “Looks great on you buddy. Thanks for being a great friend.” Zuckerberg responded warmly, “It’s a great chain! Looking forward to more adventures ahead.”

Naturally, the details of their studio session remain a mystery, the presence of Zuckerberg’s AI tools—demonstrated with his new chain in the video—suggests that artificial intelligence might play a significant role in their collaboration.

Anyways, the duo first bonded in 2021 when Zuckerberg joined T-Pain’s livestream. During their conversation, T-Pain jokingly urged Zuckerberg to improve Instagram’s direct messaging features, admitting he had no idea about the platform’s request folder and listing several celebrities who had tried, and failed, to reach him. This playful exchange marked the beginning of their unlikely friendship.

