The Weeknd Unveils Limited-Edition ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ Vinyl with Japanese Artist Hajime Sorayama

The Weeknd has announced the release of a special edition vinyl LP for Hurry Up Tomorrow, featuring exclusive artwork by celebrated Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama. Known for his hyper-realistic and futuristic depictions of robots and humanoid hybrids, Sorayama has once again partnered with The Weeknd, this time incorporating a unique twist on his iconic style to complement the album’s rebirth theme.

Sorayama’s influence spans art, fashion, and pop culture, blending eroticism with sci-fi elements, and his collaborations with cultural icons like George Lucas and Christian Dior have cemented his status as a leader in Japanese contemporary art. In this latest collaboration, Sorayama adapts his renowned aesthetic slightly to align with the thematic exploration in Hurry Up Tomorrow.

The limited-edition vinyl will be available for purchase exclusively for 72 hours, beginning at 9 a.m. PT on November 13 at theweeknd.co/HurryUpTomorrow. The collectible release offers fans a rare piece of art-meets-music history, bringing together The Weeknd’s vision with Sorayama’s futuristic touch for a unique addition to any vinyl collection.

