Despite her significant impact on hip-hop, cultural influence, and status as one of the genre’s best-selling artists, Nicki Minaj remains absent from the list of Grammy Award winners. Minaj, who first broke into the mainstream with a vivid, lyrical style and boundary-pushing fashion in the late 2000s, has built a career that changed hip-hop’s landscape, yet a Grammy award still eludes her. For years, fans and critics alike have questioned why the Recording Academy has continuously overlooked her work, leading many to wonder if internal politics, genre bias, or shifting industry trends have played a role.

A Groundbreaking Career in Hip-Hop

Since her 2010 debut album Pink Friday, Minaj has set record after record, delivering chart-topping albums and hit singles that have remained staples in hip-hop. Known for her versatile style—seamlessly switching between rap, pop, and R&B—Minaj became one of the most influential female rappers of the 21st century. Her lyricism and delivery, marked by impressive wordplay and character-driven personas, have often been compared to legends like Lil Wayne and Jay-Z, both Grammy winners themselves.

Considered the people’s champ, Minaj has also broken numerous Billboard records, including being the first female rapper to sell over 100 million units across albums, singles, and features. Her influence has been recognized across award shows and ceremonies, with multiple MTV VMAs, BET Awards, and Billboard Music Awards. Despite such industry accolades, the Grammy has proven elusive.

Grammy Nominations Without Wins

Minaj has been nominated for a Grammy 10 times, starting with her Pink Friday nomination for Best New Artist in 2012, where she lost to Bon Iver. That same year, Pink Friday and its iconic single “Super Bass” earned additional nods but failed to secure any wins. Over the years, fan-favorite albums and singles like The Pinkprint, “Anaconda,” and “Chun-Li” have received nominations, but Minaj has walked away empty-handed each time.

Some believe that Minaj’s genre-crossing work may have hurt her chances. When an artist straddles the lines of hip-hop, pop, and R&B, they can be at a disadvantage in an awards landscape where categories are narrowly defined. Her 2011 Grammy performance of “Roman Holiday” also sparked controversy, which some speculate might have influenced Academy voters.

Industry Politics and the Grammy’s History with Hip-Hop

The Grammys have long been criticized for sidelining hip-hop and rap artists. Iconic figures such as Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G., and Snoop Dogg have either been ignored entirely or heavily under-awarded, with hip-hop categories often relegated to the pre-televised portion of the ceremony. This ongoing struggle between the Recording Academy and hip-hop artists has often led to accusations of bias.

Nicki herself has been outspoken about her treatment by the Academy. In 2020, she referenced her loss for Best New Artist, tweeting, “Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my Best New Artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on Billboard & a bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade—went on to inspire a generation.” Her comments align with sentiments shared by other hip-hop artists who feel the Grammys continue to misunderstand or undervalue hip-hop’s contributions.

Changing Standards, Yet No Wins

Over the years, Minaj has watched new artists in hip-hop—some of whom she influenced—receive Grammy wins early in their careers. For instance, Cardi B’s win for Invasion of Privacy and Megan Thee Stallion’s 2021 Grammy victories sparked intense conversations around whether Minaj’s groundbreaking achievements were overlooked in favor of fresh faces.

With her legacy cemented in hip-hop history, Minaj continues to release music and break records, undeterred by the lack of a Grammy. Fans and fellow artists frequently rally around her, pointing to her achievements, chart successes, and cultural influence as proof that the Grammy should be a matter of when, not if. Until that day, however, Minaj’s absence from Grammy winners’ lists will remain a glaring omission in the Recording Academy’s legacy with hip-hop.

