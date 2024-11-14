Hey Kanye, you may want to take this one seriously. The Yeezy honcho’s legal troubles surrounding Donda Academy are creeping up the escalator as he faces multiple lawsuits from former employees. Yikes.

ICYMI, one of the most pressing cases involves a lawsuit filed by Isaiah Meadows, the Academy’s former assistant principal, who has moved to seek a default judgment against West. According to reports from AllHipHop, this default judgment is becoming increasingly likely as Kanye has struggled to maintain stable legal representation.

Strugging to secure a lawyer, and you’re Kanye West? This world is not a real place.

Advertisement

Get this, during a recent court hearing, Judge Christopher Lui stressed the urgency of resolving the matter, saying, “This can’t continue forever. If a substitute counsel is going to come in, it has to be done quickly.” Kanye’s current lawyer, Manoj Shah, acknowledged the difficulty they have faced in securing new legal counsel. “We are trying in vain to retain counsel. We are interviewing several firms. For one reason or another, it has failed to work out. Our goal is to have counsel and participate in the defense,” Shah explained.

Now what’s interesting is reports suggest that Kanye’s tendency to dismiss or fail to pay his legal teams has contributed to repeated delays in his case. Judge Lui made it clear that if Kanye fails to secure a lawyer soon, he may face a default judgment in the lawsuit.

In a tactful reply, Ron Zambrano, the attorney representing Meadows and other former employees of Donda Academy, voiced skepticism about Kanye’s legal strategy. “It’s an odd situation. This is the first time we’ve heard there’s an attorney representing [West’s] interests,” Zambrano told Courthouse News. He went on to point out a major issue: “Whoever the next attorney is, there’s a long history of people not getting paid by Kanye West, which is part of the problem.”

Then the personal jabs came flying in when Zambrano took a dig at Kanye’s unpredictable behavior, stating, “I just think that sometimes he has the attention span of a goldfish,” a remark that seemed to reflect the challenges in navigating Kanye’s erratic legal moves. While no strict deadline has been set for securing new counsel, it is clear that the patience of the court is beginning to wear thin.