Boyz II Men Biopic in the Works

Gilmar Photography

Legendary R&B group Boyz II Men are taking their 30-year story to the big screen. The four-time Grammy-winning trio, consisting of Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman, and Wanya Morris, is partnering with Compelling Pictures and Primary Wave to develop a narrative feature film chronicling their journey.

The group, known for chart-topping hits like End of the Road and I’ll Make Love to You, will serve as executive producers on the project. “We’ve been waiting to find the right partners who understand our story and are willing to tell it all,” Nathan Morris said in a statement. “Denis and Jeff at Compelling Pictures understood us from day one.”

According to Variety, Compelling Pictures, led by Denis O’Sullivan (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Jeff Kalligheri (I Wanna Dance With Somebody), is also producing a long-form documentary about Boyz II Men’s dominance in the 1990s and 2000s and their enduring success. The team is in early talks with writers and directors to fast-track the biopic, featuring the group’s iconic music catalog.

“Having grown up as huge fans of Boyz II Men, and having spent the past couple of years getting to know the guys and become friends with them, it’s a tremendous honor to help bring their unique and untold story to the big screen,” said O’Sullivan and Kalligheri. “We’re excited to show the brotherhood and comradery, as well as the challenges and strife, humor and heartbreak, that has accompanied the unparalleled success that Nate, Shawn, Wanya, and Mike have worked so hard to achieve. And we think the global audience will want to sing along to a sexy, funny, aspirational, uplifting celebration of friendships and artistic partnerships that have stood the test of time. Doom-doom-doom-da-da….”

Larry Metsel is in the production for Primary Wave, Joe Mulvihill is in for the Mulvi Group, and Jeremy M. Rosen is in on behalf of Roxwell Films.