Brooklyn Nets Unveil 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform with KAWS Collaboration

The Brooklyn Nets have launched their 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition uniform in partnership with iconic Brooklyn artist KAWS. Building on their commitment to spotlight local talent, the Nets are the only pro team KAWS has collaborated with, making this the second year of their partnership. This initiative celebrates Brooklyn’s unique cultural landscape and further strengthens the team’s dedication to fashion-forward designs, which also includes their premium merchandise line, bǝrō.

The new uniform draws inspiration from KAWS’ 10-part “TENSION” series, incorporating his signature abstract elements. Designed with a gray palette and vibrant accent colors, the jersey prominently displays “BROOKLYN” across the chest—a change from last year’s “NETS”—to honor the team’s borough. The uniform lettering is inspired by KAWS’ graphic style, with a remixed Nets logo on the shorts and his signature “XX” motif on the waistband. Additionally, KAWS’ autograph appears above the jersey’s jock tag, adding an exclusive artist touch.

“It was a pleasure to design my second City Edition uniform for the Nets, honoring my local team and community while paying tribute to the borough of Brooklyn,” said KAWS.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with KAWS, whose work pushes artistic boundaries and allows us to continue to connect with fans all over the world,” said Andrew Karson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at BSE Global, parent company of the Nets. “Our latest City Edition collaboration continues the Nets’ commitment to cultural innovation, and its fresh and expressive vision represents the borough we call home. These uniforms reflect our connection to the community, and KAWS’ distinctive artistic style perfectly captures the spirit of Brooklyn – bold, vibrant, and full of energy.”

This edition follows previous tributes to Brooklyn icons The Notorious B.I.G. and Jean-Michel Basquiat, cementing the Nets’ commitment to celebrating local influences. The uniform also features the GetYourGuide patch on the left chest.

The KAWS jerseys will be featured at the following games:

Sunday, Dec. 1 vs. Orlando Magic

Wednesday, Dec. 4 vs. Indiana Pacers

Saturday, Dec. 21 vs. Utah Jazz

Friday, Dec. 27 vs. San Antonio Spurs

Wednesday, Jan. 8 vs. Detroit Pistons

Monday, Feb. 10 vs. Charlotte Hornets

Wednesday, Feb. 12 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Wednesday, Feb. 26 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Friday, Feb. 28 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Thursday, April 3 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Sunday, April 6 vs. Toronto Raptors

Friday, April 11 at Minnesota Timberwolves