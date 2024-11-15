Cordae Drops Highly Anticipated Third Album ‘The Crossroads’

Today, multi-platinum, 3x Grammy-nominated rapper Cordae releases The Crossroads, his third studio album. Featuring production from Executive Producer Smoko Ono and hitmakers Bongo ByTheWay, Dem Jointz, and others, the album is a reflection of Cordae’s personal journey. Drawing inspiration from pivotal moments in his life, the rapper explores themes of decision-making and the absence of “wrong” choices.

Ahead of the release, Cordae dropped singles like “Syrup Sandwiches” (feat. Joey Bada$$), “Saturday Mornings” (feat. Lil Wayne), and “Summer Drop” (feat. Anderson .Paak), each accompanied by visuals.