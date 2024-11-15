Dave East and araabMUZIK Unveil Collaborative Project ‘Living Proof’

Dave East and producer araabMUZIK have officially delivered Living Proof, a collaborative album showcasing their chemistry and lyrical prowess. Fans, who have long awaited a full project from the duo, will be thrilled to hear araabMUZIK’s signature production style complementing Dave East’s sharp storytelling throughout the album.

The star-studded project features a lineup of heavyweight collaborators, including Fabolous, Swizz Beatz, Benny The Butcher, Millyz, Ransom, Giggs, OT The Real, Quany GZ, Stacy Barthe, and Cruch Calhoun, making it a must-listen for hip-hop enthusiasts.

To announce Living Proof, East and araabMUZIK dropped the single “Buss Down” featuring Fabolous. The accompanying music video amplifies the track’s high-energy vibe. The visual showcases the trio in a cinematic setting, bringing the track’s narrative to life with style and flair.

Advertisement