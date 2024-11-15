Detroit Kids Studios Relaunches with “Another Love Song” Collection, Celebrating Detroit’s Music Icons

Detroit Kids Studios has relaunched with a fresh vision and its latest unisex collection, Another Love Song, honoring Detroit music legends Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, and Anita Baker. Founded by Isaiah Tate, the brand remains rooted in Detroit’s cultural heritage, celebrating the soul and individuality that define the city’s sound.

Each piece in the collection is crafted to inspire confidence and connect music lovers worldwide. This relaunch affirms Detroit Kids Studios’ dedication to uplifting and honoring the legacy of Detroit’s musical icons.

For more information, visit DetroitKidsStudios.com or follow @DetroitKidsStudios on social media.

Advertisement