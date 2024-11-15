Detroit Pistons Unveil 2024-25 City Edition Uniforms Honoring “Bad Boys” Era

The Detroit Pistons have officially revealed their 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms, a tribute to the legendary “Bad Boys” era that brought back-to-back NBA Championships in 1989 and 1990. The design incorporates a “bone” color with a skull and crossbones theme, paying homage to the iconic logo that defined Pistons’ toughness.

Key details include a “Pistons” wordmark across the chest with vintage orange numbers and an orange side stripe featuring a monochromatic “89-90” repeat pattern. Honoring Coach Chuck Daly, who led the Pistons to two titles and three Finals appearances, the jersey’s jock tag includes a “back-2-back” emblem with Daly’s signature.

The Pistons will wear the City Edition uniforms 13 times this season, starting with “City Edition Nights” at home on November 18. These games will feature a custom “Bad Boys” court design showcasing classic script at center court and crackled logos on the baselines. Alongside the jerseys, a new “Detroit Bad Boys” collection—including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, and crewnecks—is available at Pistons313shop.com and The Team Store at Little Caesars Arena.

