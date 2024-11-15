Flau’jae Drops Deluxe Version of Best of Both Worlds and New Video for “Master Plan”

Hip-hop artist and NCAA basketball star Flau’jae has released the deluxe edition of her acclaimed EP Best of Both Worlds via Flauge Entertainment/Roc Nation Distribution. The expanded project includes four new tracks that showcase her lyrical prowess and versatility, along with the previously released anthem “Big Bag,” a celebration of her relentless ambition.

Accompanying the deluxe release is the music video for her new song, “Master Plan.” Filmed in Brooklyn, the visual captures flashbacks of young girls embodying Flau’jae’s journey from a dreamer to a powerhouse in both music and sports. The video highlights her dedication to sticking to her “master plan” and achieving success in both fields.

Flau’jae’s momentum has been unstoppable, following her electrifying performance with Lil Wayne at Lil WeezyAna Fest, where they performed their collaboration “Came Out A Beast.” She also dazzled audiences at the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards and earned accolades for her viral performance at the ESPYs in July.

The original Best of Both Worlds EP dropped in June 2024 and featured collaborations with Lil Wayne, NLE Choppa, and 2Rare. Flau’jae continues to inspire, balancing her basketball career, academics, and thriving music journey—a true embodiment of the EP’s title.