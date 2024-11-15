Hot Boys to Take Houston for ‘Hot Boys Holiday’ Show

Did you miss Lil Weezyana Fest and the Hot Boys reunion? No worries. The squad is getting back together in Houston.

Lil Weezyana announced Hot Boys Holiday, bringing Lil Wayne, BG, Juvenile, and Turk to the Toyota Center stage on Dec. 21. Another member joins the legendary group in The Big Tymers.

Lil WeezyAna Fest 2024 served as the setting for the official Hot Boys reunion. The reunion brought together Lil Wayne, B.G., Turk, and Juvenile for the first time in 15 years.

The Hot Boys performed “Neighborhood Superstar,” “I Need A Hot Girl,” and “Bling Bling” on stage.

The Hot Boys reunite at Lilweezyana Fest! 🤯🤯🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sRCDwJho3G — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) November 3, 2024