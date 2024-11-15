IBM and UFC Partner to Launch AI-Powered Insights Engine for Enhanced Fan Experience

IBM and UFC®️ have announced a groundbreaking partnership that will bring the power of IBM’s AI platform, watsonx, to the global audience of the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization. With this collaboration, IBM becomes UFC’s first-ever Official Global AI Partner, introducing a new dimension to live event viewing.

Central to the partnership is the development of the UFC Insights Engine, which will utilize IBM’s AI and data technology, including Granite large language models, alongside UFC’s extensive data feeds. This engine aims to provide UFC fans with real-time, advanced insights during live events, such as fighter tendencies, match projections, and potential victory outcomes. These insights will continuously update on-screen as live data rolls in, offering fans an enriched experience.

Expected to launch in early 2025, the Insights Engine will integrate branded stats and graphics into key UFC platforms. Fans can expect to see this technology across UFC Pay-Per-View broadcasts, pre-event programming, social media, and in-venue displays, reaching millions in 170 countries.

Advertisement

“This partnership with IBM is one of the most significant milestones for UFC and a game changer for how fans will experience our sport,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Head of Global Partnerships at TKO. “IBM is an iconic blue-chip, global brand with decades of experience in sports marketing. Together, we’re pioneering a product to revolutionize analytics and information in live sports. This partnership marks a pivotal win, not only for UFC and IBM, but also for fans around the world who will experience our sport in a whole new way.”

This partnership not only marks UFC’s expansion into AI-driven experiences but also IBM’s commitment to redefining fan engagement. Together, IBM and UFC are set to deliver real-time, data-driven content, enhancing viewer connection to each fight and offering unparalleled access to in-depth UFC fight information.

“Data and AI solutions like UFC Insights Engine built with IBM watsonx can offer current fans entirely new ways to connect with their favorite athletes and sports, while also building excitement among new generations of MMA fans,” said Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at IBM. “Leveraging watsonx and our Granite models also allows UFC to enhance its digital operations and to harness the power of its extensive library of match data – all to the benefit of current and future fans.”

“IBM watsonx is synonymous with AI, and they have been leading the charge in this space from the beginning,” said Alon Cohen, Senior Vice President, UFC Research and Development. “UFC has been working on the concept of the Insights Engine for several years, and now we finally have the right partner in IBM with the depth of expertise in AI to bring it to life. We’re looking forward to rolling this out to our fans in the months ahead.”