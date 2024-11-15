Juice WRLD and Nicki Minaj unite on “All Girls Are the Same 2 (Insecure)” the never-released, never-leaked sequel to the late legend’s first-ever single. via Grade A Productions & Interscope Records.

Fans will also have the chance to celebrate Juice’s music in person with the fourth annual (and final) Juice WRLD Day at Chicago’s United Center on November 30, presented by Grade A Productions. The global celebration of life will include an exclusive listening experience, plus special guest performances and other surprises.

The original “All Girls Are the Same (Insecure)” introduced the globe to an artist whose impact would turn out to be nothing short of monumental. The vulnerable 2017 hit — an emo-rap archetype — has since been RIAA-certified 8x Platinum®, racking up over a billion streams on Spotify alone, while inspiring countless artists and fans alike to explore their feelings out in the open.

“All Girls Are the Same 2 (Insecure)” opens with a familiar refrain, “I admit it, another ho got me finished,” but nothing else is the same. Juice is a rock star now, singing with his chest out, voice fraying as he paints the scene: “Bad women, no-good bad women / Hotel rooms in Versace linens / Wake up in the morning screaming for some Advil / Last night, last night was too mad real.”

Echoing Juice’s vulnerability, Nicki sings throughout the song before sharing some bars and a final thought that seems to speak directly to her old friend: “Is there anyway, is there anyway / That you book a different plane and say you’ll stay?”