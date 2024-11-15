Katt Williams needs to just stop, because there’s only so much laughing we can do these days. The polarizing comedian made quite an entrance at the GQ Men of the Year event on Thursday, November 14, where he not only showcased his usual comedic flair but also took the opportunity to troll fellow comedian Faizon Love.

The wild revelation all went down during an interview on the red carpet, where Williams deadpanned that he owns a pig named after Love, saying, “I have a pot-bellied pig named Fat Faizon who is like, just, a real joy to be around.”

Like, seriously. We need to see this alleged pig in action, ASAP. Are we talking micro pig? Full on hog or is does he even exist? Like does Katt own a farm? We have so many questions.

Get this, Williams’ somewhat playful jab was part of his ongoing back-and-forth with Love, a feud that dates back to a previous appearance on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe. In that conversation, Williams coined the term “fat Faizon” while taking aim at Love’s career. Williams mocked Love’s claims about Netflix specials, stating, “I only put on comedians that are funnier than me. Anybody tell you different is a fat Faizon liar… Faizon said that getting a Netflix special is easy. I have 12 specials, guess how many Faizon got? Zero. Why is he allowed to have conversations about real stand-up people? We do not let people who are on the juice discuss real athletes, that’s all!” Williams even criticized Love’s acting career, further fueling the rivalry.

ICYMI, the “fat Faizon” moniker, which Williams popularized, became a staple in their ongoing feud, and it was clear he was having fun with it at the GQ event. In fact, Williams made quite the dramatic red carpet entrance, accompanied by a troupe of country dancers, adding another layer of theatricality to his trolling.

Here’s how Faizon Love responded to Williams’ remarks through socials. He suggested that Williams’ behavior is indicative of deeper issues. Love said, “It’s hard to address lunacy, and hypocrisy, and downright ignorance. But it’s so funny how many people think this dumb, stupid motherf*ker is spittin’ truth. But that’s the internet I guess, you guys want to believe in something so bad. Listen to what he’s saying, he’s actually calling for help. He’s calling for help. None of the sht he says lines up with nothing.”

While Love dismissed Williams’ comments as absurd, the ongoing feud between the two comedians shows no signs of letting up anytime soon.