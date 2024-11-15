Recording artist Kehlani has found herself in the midst of a highly publicized custody dispute with her ex-partner, guitarist Javaughn Young-White. The battle, which has spanned several months, has become increasingly contentious, with allegations and accusations surfacing on both sides.

Three months ago, Kehlani was granted temporary sole custody of her five-year-old daughter and obtained a restraining order against Young-White, citing allegations of abuse. Court documents reveal that Kehlani accused Young-White of creating an unsafe environment for their child and exhibiting volatile behavior. In one incident, she alleged that he became enraged and smashed through her locked bedroom doors. Young-White, for his part, has denied the allegations, claiming that Kehlani is the abusive one and that he severed contact with her due to her behavior.

Allegations Spark Public Scrutiny

The dispute took a dramatic turn this week when private text messages between Kehlani and Young-White were leaked online. Among the most controversial revelations was a message in which Kehlani recounted a tarot reader’s claim that her daughter had been her “wife” in a past life. While Kehlani insists the exchange was meant to be lighthearted and not taken seriously, critics online labeled the remark “inappropriate,” fueling public speculation and scrutiny.

Kehlani responded on Wednesday (Nov. 13) in a statement addressing the backlash. She vehemently denied any wrongdoing and accused Young-White of manipulating the texts to tarnish her reputation.

“To have those screenshots then doctored, the rest of messages left out, to make me seem like I consider myself to be in an inappropriate relationship with my DAUGHTER… is the most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever f**king heard,” she wrote on social media.

She added that the allegations crossed a line, emphasizing her deep love and respect for her child. “THIS is where I absolutely draw the line… I do NOT, and have NEVER, considered myself in any sort of inappropriate relationship with my child.”

A Longstanding Battle

This week’s developments are just the latest in a months-long feud. In court filings from earlier this year, Kehlani claimed Young-White called her derogatory names and accused her of “trapping him.” Additionally, she alleged that he was preventing their daughter from attending kindergarten and spreading claims that she is part of a cult.

The ongoing legal battle has been emotionally taxing for both parties, with Kehlani describing the situation as “heartbreaking.” As tensions continue to escalate, she has stated that she plans to address the allegations through the courts, rather than through public discourse.

