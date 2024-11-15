Timing is everything and Kenya Moore is finally addressing the controversy that led to her exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, where she was reportedly involved in an incident that saw explicit photos of a fellow cast member being exposed. In a candid interview on the Tamron Hall Show, the 53-year-old reality star opened up about her regret over the situation and took full responsibility for her actions.

Reflecting on the low point, Moore explained, “Hindsight is always 50-50. If I could do it all over again, I believe the photos were very distasteful, and I elevated the situation. I’ve elevated situations before, and I’ve taken full accountability for the things that I’ve done.” She went on to express sincere remorse for her part in the drama, saying, “I am sorry for what I’ve done. I didn’t have to take it that far.” With emotion in her voice, she added, “When I feel threatened—I’ve never had a child and been in a situation like this before so that’s why I escalated it to the point that I was protecting not only myself but my child.”

The unbecoming situation in question occurred during the filming of Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, when Moore was allegedly involved in a public display of revenge porn aimed at a new cast member, Brittany Eady. It was revealed earlier this year that Moore had been suspended from the show after this incident, which reportedly stemmed from threats Eady made towards her.

Get this, in response to the allegations, Moore took to social media to defend herself, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail.” She added, “I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news.”

Now according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, while Eady’s verbal threats made other cast members feel “uncomfortable,” there was no evidence that Moore had been physically threatened or that a weapon had been involved during the filming of the season. Despite the lack of physical altercations, the situation led to an internal investigation by Bravo, resulting in Moore’s departure from the show.

If you’re late to the party, Moore had originally joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2012 and had been a fan favorite ever since. She was expected to return for the upcoming season, alongside Drew Sidora, after both were slated to return from Season 15. The new season, however, will feature a mix of returning and new cast members. Kandi Burruss, Sanya Richards-Ross, and Marlo Hampton have all confirmed they are leaving the show, while former stars Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey are making a return in supporting roles. Additionally, Shame Morton Mwangin has been promoted to a leading housewife, joining newcomers Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley as full-time cast members.