Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Launches New Unscripted Cooking Series with Justina Valentine and Conceited

Hartbeat, Kevin Hart’s global entertainment company, has unveiled an all-new six-episode unscripted cooking series, What’s Cookin’ Good Lookin’, starring comedians and rappers Justina Valentine and Conceited. Premiering Monday, November 25 on Peacock and Tubi, the series will later debut across LOL Network’s streaming channels on platforms such as Pluto, Roku, Samsung US, and more.

Produced by Hartbeat, What’s Cookin’ Good Lookin’ takes viewers on a hilarious culinary adventure as Valentine and Conceited combine unexpected recipes with outrageous food challenges and lively banter. Special guests from the Tri-State area include Gorilla Nems, rappers Remy Ma, ScarLip, Uncle Vin, Grammy-nominated producer Havoc, and reality TV personality Renee Graziano.

Valentine, known for her quick wit on Wild ‘N Out and her VH1 holiday feature film Fuhgeddabout Christmas, brings her seasoned humor and charm. Conceited, a Brooklyn native and battle rapper with global acclaim, joins her with his own style and energy.

The series is the latest in Hartbeat’s mission to bring fresh comedy content to diverse audiences, expanding LOL Network’s already extensive reach.