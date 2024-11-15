Father Time will eventually catch up with LeBron James and the idea of his swan song may be closer to than fans might think. After a recent game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies, the 39-year-old basketball legend gave a candid admission about his future in the sport. Speaking to reporters, James revealed, “I’m not going to play that much longer, to be completely honest. I don’t know how many years that is. If it’s one year or two years, whatever the case may be.”

What’s crazy is despite these hints at retirement, James continues to defy age on the court. In the same game against the Grizzlies, he made history by becoming the oldest player ever to record three consecutive triple-doubles. James finished the game with an impressive 35 points, 14 assists, and 12 rebounds, solidifying his ongoing dominance in the league.

Get this, during his post-game interview, James reflected on his longevity, explaining that his physical ability is tied closely to his mindset. “It’s not me, it’s the mind,” he said. “Wherever my mind is is how the rest of my body’s gonna go or whatever the case may be.” He added, “I said the other night, I’m not playing until the wheels fall off. I’m not going to be that guy. I’m not going to be the guy who is disrespecting the game because I just wanted to be out on the floor. That won’t be me.”

We all see that James is still playing at an elite level, he’s also mindful of his legacy and the need to step away at the right time. Beyond basketball, James is cherishing the opportunity to occasionally play alongside his son, Bronny, an experience he calls one of his “greatest gifts.”

When it comes to what’s really important to James, he reflected on his family life, adding “It’s always been family over everything. For me, I lost a lot of time because of this league and committing to this league. Being on the road at times, missing a lot of his things, Bryce’s things, Zhuri’s things, so to be able to have this moment where I’m working still and I can work alongside my son, it’s one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever gotten from the man above and I’m going to take full advantage of it.”