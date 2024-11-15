Earlier this morning, Grammy-Award winning superstar Lil Baby’s (Quality Control Music/Motown) made his triumphant return to rap supremacy with “5 AM.” Directed by Skeeboe, “5 AM” highlights the Atlanta superstar’s charisma and Teflon’s resiliency, which are ultimately the driving forces of the track. “Ain’t it crazy how they try to play me like I ain’t the one / Ain’t said it, but you know without me, this shit would be none,” the diamond-certified rapper says on the chorus, his flow pulsating with frenetic energy.

Whether driving exotic cars or putting pen to paper in the studio, Baby’s lyrical fortitude swells when his back is against the wall, and pressure comes at him from every angle. Despite the constant attacks from his adversaries, Baby is unfazed, reminding fans of his unwavering determination to reclaim his spot in the game as one of rap’s elite storytellers.

Following the release of “5 AM, Baby charged back with his official new single “Insecurities” Directed by Hidji, Baby lays out the reasons why he should be anyone’s plan A, offering top-of-the-line quality across the board. Baby’s onslaught reaches new levels when he raps: “I know it gets tight paying bills, I’ll take care of that / I know you been wanting to tour the world, we can go anywhere. “Insecurities” finds Baby showcasing why he’s the best option for women looking to secure a real man.

Advertisement

Lil Baby continues to keep his fans on high alert with more buzzy and noteworthy collaborations. Billboards in Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Atlanta and Chicago have read: “Whatever Wham Say Goes,” referring to Young Thug’s famous tweet from last June.

This isn’t surprising as Baby’s searing run as a perennial features artist remains his calling card after churning out hits for Central Cee (“BAND4BAND”), Future and Metro Boomin’ (“All My Life”), Rod Wave (“F–k The Fame”), further solidifying his status as one of the all-time leaders on the Billboard Hot 100. With Baby now shifting the focus back to himself, he’s readying the release for his forthcoming album – his first in two years since his platinum-selling No. 1 album It’s Only Me.