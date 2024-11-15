New York Premiere of Andscape’s ‘The Honorable Shyne’ Draws Star-Studded Crowd

Andscape’s Jason Aidoo, Shyne Barrow, director Marcus A. Clarke, David Dennis Jr. attends the NY premiere of Andscape’s “The Honorable Shyne” documentary, premiering on Hulu Nov. 18th

The DGA Theater hosted the New York premiere of The Honorable Shyne, Andscape’s new documentary exploring the inspiring journey of Grammy-winning musician turned Belizean politician, Moses “Shyne” Barrow. Directed by Marcus A. Clarke, the film delves into Shyne’s rise, his imprisonment following a high-profile nightclub shooting with Sean “Puffy” Combs, and his political comeback as Belize’s Leader of the Opposition.

Notable attendees included Amar’e Stoudemire, Ari Melber, Dave East, and DeRay Mckesson. The Honorable Shyne premieres on Hulu on Nov. 18.