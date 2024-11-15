Mike Tyson is about to try to knock Jake Paul into next summer, tonight, Friday, November 15, but ahead of the arguably the most anticipated novelty boxing matchup ever. The boxing legend has been doing a lot of press and making waves for his recent interview with 14-year-old Jazzy. During the conversation, Tyson made some heavy statements about legacy, ego, and life’s fleeting nature, which caught the attention of many—including 50 Cent, who couldn’t resist mocking Tyson’s remarks.

In the kinda weird interview, and we’re not referring to the interviewer who has awesome as always, Tyson discussed his views on legacy, explaining that he doesn’t believe in it. “I don’t believe in the word legacy,” he said. “I just think that’s another word for ego. Legacy doesn’t mean nothing. That’s just a word everybody grabbed onto. Somebody said that word and everyone grabbed it, so now it’s used every five seconds. It means absolutely nothing to me.” Tyson went on to say, “I’m just passing through. I’ma die and it’s gonna be over. Who cares about legacy after that? What a big ego. So I’ma die and I want people to think that I’m this, I’m great? No. We’re nothing. We’re dead. We’re dust. We’re absolutely nothing. Our legacy is nothing.”

Despite the what some would call deep nature of Tyson’s reflections, Jazzy held her own, responding thoughtfully to Tyson’s views and acknowledging that she had never heard such an answer before. Later in the interview, Jazzy also asked Tyson about his opponent, Jake Paul. Tyson didn’t hold back, admitting, “I don’t think much of him,” though he did acknowledge Paul’s sense of humor, calling him “very funny.”

As the interview went viral on socials, 50 Cent, known for his sharp wit and playful trolling, jumped in with a comment about Tyson’s intimidating tone. On X (formerly Twitter), 50 Cent wrote, “Goddam it! Mike ya scaring the kids, WTF chill. Note to self, keep the kids away from Mike.”

Goddam it ! Mike ya scaring the kids, WTF 🥷🏾chill 🤨. Note to self, keep the kids away from Mike • https://t.co/0nT7heDPcR pic.twitter.com/n3XiLqtdvf — 50cent (@50cent) November 15, 2024

Get this, Tyson stirred up more headlines on Thursday, November 14, when tensions flared at the weigh-in before the fight. During the face-off, Paul accidentally stepped on Tyson’s toes, prompting the 57-year-old boxer to slap Paul across the face in a brief moment of fury. 50 Cent couldn’t resist poking fun at the incident, sharing a throwback interview clip where Tyson revealed one of his biggest pet peeves: people stepping on his feet. In the video, Tyson said, “If someone stepped on my feet, I’d totally give up and tap out.” In response, 50 Cent joked in his post’s comment section, “Step on an older man’s feet, and s–t can get crazy,” adding a playful “LOL” to his remark.

As Tyson prepares for his so-called showdown with Paul, it’s clear that while he’s focused on the fight, his recent remarks—and 50 Cent’s reactions—have kept fans buzzing with laughter and curiosity about the future of the legendary boxer.