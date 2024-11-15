This holiday season, NBA star Anthony Edwards is stepping into the “Anta Claus” role for Sprite’s Winter Spiced Cranberry campaign. In the ad, Edwards brings his humor and charm to a modern twist on “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” as he fills in for an “injured Santa” to ensure the holiday celebrations carry on.

Ditching the traditional sleigh, Edwards cruises in a drop-top sports car accompanied by “wolf deer” — a playful nod to his Minnesota Timberwolves team. The ad showcases Edwards’ personality, bringing festive cheer to fans and NBA enthusiasts alike.