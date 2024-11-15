Source Sports | News, Highlights and Interviews

SOURCE SPORTS: Anthony Edwards Becomes “Anta Claus” in New Holiday Ad

November 15, 2024
Shawn Grant
image002

This holiday season, NBA star Anthony Edwards is stepping into the “Anta Claus” role for Sprite’s Winter Spiced Cranberry campaign. In the ad, Edwards brings his humor and charm to a modern twist on “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” as he fills in for an “injured Santa” to ensure the holiday celebrations carry on.


Ditching the traditional sleigh, Edwards cruises in a drop-top sports car accompanied by “wolf deer” — a playful nod to his Minnesota Timberwolves team. The ad showcases Edwards’ personality, bringing festive cheer to fans and NBA enthusiasts alike.