Suge Knight Alleges Diddy Groomed Justin Bieber and Usher in New Interview

DAVID MCNEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Suge Knight is never one to hold back when talking about Diddy. In a new interview with Michael Franzese, Knight claims Diddy groomed Justin Bieber and also had sex with Usher.

“Everybody knows what Puffy did. There’s not one person that didn’t know that Puffy was fucking Usher,” Knight said.

He then showed some love to Bieber before letting it fly: “It was the saddest thing in the world what they did to Justin Bieber. They had sex with him. I hate to say that because I really like Justin Bieber. I feel bad for Justin Bieber.”

He added, “what he allowed these grown men to do to this little boy was unhealthy and fucked up. No grown men are supposed to be getting high and doing drugs and drinking with kids.”

You can hear it all below.