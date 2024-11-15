SZA Says Her New Album ‘Lana’ is From a ‘More Beautiful Place’

SZA is sneaking in an album before the end of the year. Speaking with British Vogue, she previewed the Lana album.

“I think I am making music from a more beautiful place,” SZA said. “From a more possible place versus a more angsty place. I’m not identifying with my brokenness. It’s not my identity. It’s s**t that happened to me. Yeah, I experienced cruelty. I have to put it down at some point. Piece by piece, my music is shifting because of that, the lighter I get.”

So that’s what Punch meant by this:

Advertisement

We’ve had some amazing projects drop this year. Schoolboy Q, Sir, Zacari, Alemeda, Doechii and AB-Soul delivered great bodies of work… and it’s still a month and half left this year. 😉 — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) November 9, 2024

You can read the full feature below.