Multi-platinum artist Lil Nas X has dropped his highly anticipated single “LIGHT AGAIN!” today via Columbia Records. The genre-defying star co-wrote and co-produced the track, which features production from Take A Daytrip, Thomas Bangalter, Omer Fedi, and Jasper Harris. The track promises a sonic blend of innovation and energy.

Accompanying the release is a vibrant music video directed by Andrew Donoho. The visuals capture Lil Nas X rediscovering his light through a lively and jubilant night out in his hometown of Atlanta, blending personal reflection with a festive spirit.

