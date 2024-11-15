Hip Hop Music Videos | Official Videos and Performances

WATCH: Lil Nas X Delivers New Single “LIGHT AGAIN!”

November 15, 2024
Shawn Grant

Multi-platinum artist Lil Nas X has dropped his highly anticipated single “LIGHT AGAIN!” today via Columbia Records. The genre-defying star co-wrote and co-produced the track, which features production from Take A Daytrip, Thomas Bangalter, Omer Fedi, and Jasper Harris. The track promises a sonic blend of innovation and energy.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Accompanying the release is a vibrant music video directed by Andrew Donoho. The visuals capture Lil Nas X rediscovering his light through a lively and jubilant night out in his hometown of Atlanta, blending personal reflection with a festive spirit.

Advertisement